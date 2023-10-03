Collin County mom gets 75 years in prison for 'sadistic torture' of another woman

A Collin County woman will spend the next 75 years behind bars for the "sadistic torture" of another young woman who lived in her home.

According to the office of Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, the torture began in 2019 after 37-year-old Alicia Calderon tricked the victim into moving into her Wylie trailer.

Alicia Calderon | Collin County DA

Prosecutors said Calderon promised the young woman a free place to live in exchange for keeping the house clean, caring for her children, and caring for a disabled elderly woman.

But after a few months, Calderon took the victim’s phone away and began to restrict her food and freedom.

At times, she would lock the victim in the room with the elderly woman or lock her in a dog crate as punishment for things like sneaking food from the house.

Calderon poured boiling water on the victim on at least two occasions, severely burning her.

The victim was finally able to get help in February of 2022 when another person in the home let her borrow his phone.

She sent a message to her stepfather, whom she hadn’t spoken to in about two years.

Featured article

The victim’s stepfather immediately called 911 and went to the trailer with law enforcement officials.

When they found her, she weighed only 68 pounds, had a shaved head, and her body was covered in second and third-degree burns.

She spent weeks in the hospital recovering from her injuries and needed multiple surgeries because of the burns.

Collin County jurors convicted Calderon of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a household member. They sentenced her to 75 years in prison.

Featured article

"Calderon tricked the victim into living with her, and then controlled her with unthinkable torture. She severely burned the victim’s arms, chest, and back by pouring a pot of boiling water on her. She also deprived her of food, locked her in a dog crate, and cut off her communication to the outside world. We hope and pray this jury’s sentence will allow the victim to further heal from all the deep physical and emotional wounds inflicted by this defendant," DA Willis said after the sentencing.

During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors also presented evidence that Calderon spent $78,000 of the elderly woman’s inheritance and had been cashing her Social Security checks for several years.

They said when deputies found the elderly woman in the home, she was in such a bad condition that they initially thought she was dead.