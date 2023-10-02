Watauga police are looking for an 18-year-old who shot a juvenile in the face on Sunday.

The Watauga Police Department said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Dunson Drive.

Medics took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Ayden Blair is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence causing serious bodily injury.

Watauga police says they have done an extensive search for Blair, but that he is still at large.

The department says he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Watauga Police.