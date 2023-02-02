Collin County resident wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket

A resident from Blue Ridge is a million dollars richer after getting some good luck on a Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket.

The person, who decided to remain anonymous, won exactly $1 million.

The ticket was sold at the Quick Check convenience store on McKinney Street in Farmersville.

The Texas Lottery said that it is the second of eight top prizes to be claimed in the game.