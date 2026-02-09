Plano considers micro transit options to replace DART

The Brief Plano voters will decide on May 2 whether to exit DART due to high costs and service inefficiencies. The city is considering a $8 million annual contract with Via, an app-based micro-transit service, as an alternative. Regardless of the election outcome, Plano leaders intend to move forward with micro-transit options for the city.



City leaders in Plano are exploring a public transit option as a possible alternative to Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

The backstory:

On May 2, Plano voters will decide whether to opt out of DART services.

Plano is one of six DART member cities holding an election this spring to decide whether to leave DART because of inefficient services and high costs.

The city said if voters choose to exit DART, a new transit system will need to be "fully operational" within the city limits the next day.

Late last year, Plano formed a committee to look at potential alternatives.

What's new:

The committee is now recommending Via, an app-based micro transit service.

It allows people to schedule a ride in a compact bus or van that might be shared with other passengers. The cost is usually under $10 for the passenger.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, members will consider entering into a service agreement with Via at a cost of $8 million annually.

A city spokesperson said Plano will seek to adopt micro transit regardless of the outcome of the May election.

The other side:

DART, meanwhile, is still negotiating with the member cities to see if new terms can be reached that would prompt the cities to cancel their withdrawal elections.