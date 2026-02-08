Denton man charged with indecent exposure at University of North Texas

article

A 27-year-old man has been arrested following a series of incidents in women’s restrooms and locker rooms at a local gym and two university campuses, police said.

Indecent exposure arrest

What we know:

Jeremiah Devereaux was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 31, after officers responded to a criminal trespass call in the 1300 block of S. Loop 288. Witnesses at a local gym reported that a man had entered the women’s locker room, sauna, and bathroom. Devereaux allegedly ran from the scene but was arrested by officers on an outstanding theft warrant.

The arrest led to a joint investigation involving the Denton Police Department and the University of North Texas (UNT) Police Department.

Authorities linked Devereaux to an indecent exposure incident that happened Friday, Jan. 30, at the UNT campus, where a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman in a restroom. UNT Police subsequently obtained a warrant for his arrest in that case.

Police noted that Devereaux has a history of similar behavior. In January 2025, he was arrested at Texas Woman’s University (TWU) for criminal trespass and resisting arrest after he allegedly attempted to follow a woman into a bathroom stall.

Devereaux is currently held in the Denton County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Possible additional victims

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information or who has had a similar interaction with Devereaux is asked to contact Detective David Acrey at 940-349-7993. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers.