Collin County expected to issue stay-at-home order Tuesday

Collin County may be the next to issue an order for residents to stay home.

The mayors of Plano, Richardson, Frisco and McKinney reportedly told the county judge that if he did not issue the order, they would for their individual cities.

Last week, Collin County declared a public health emergency but did not close restaurants and bars. The cities did that on their own.

