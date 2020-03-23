Fort Worth mayor expected to announce more restrictions

Tarrant County may follow Dallas County’s lead and issue a stay-at-home order Tuesday morning.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he would not enact a statewide stay-at-home order and recommended that be left up to local leaders.

So far, Tarrant County Commissioners have resisted the idea, saying their job is to raise awareness. Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said businesses should use their own common sense to decide if they are essential or not.

“We're gonna have to continue to watch our numbers and see what happens with that,” he said.

But Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said she will make an announcement Tuesday morning. She didn't specifically mention whether a stay-at-home order is part of the solution. She did, however, post messages on social media and mentioned a public awareness campaign.

“Big city mayors, we know to protect our communities we must act and we believe that a coordinated response is critical at this stage,” she said.

Tarrant County has already banned gatherings of 10 or more people as well as large church services. Restaurants, bars, salons and gyms are among the businesses that were ordered to close through at least April 5.

After the mayor’s announcement at 9 a.m., the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 10 a.m. There are several COVID-19-related issues on the agenda, including possible amendments to the county’s disaster declaration.

Mayor Price also announced an update for senior citizens and pregnant women. There are now additional hours at Albertson, Tom Thumb and Whole Foods for them to shop with fewer people.

