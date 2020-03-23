Age restriction lifted at Dallas COVID-19 test sites

article

As of noon on Monday, age no longer matters when it comes to being tested for the coronavirus in Dallas.

The city said it is lifting the age restriction to test more North Texans at two testing sites – in the American Airlines Center parking lot and outside the Ellis Davis Field House.

However, those who show up for a test must still have a fever of 99.6 or higher and symptoms that include shortness of breath or a cough.

The testing sites are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to all Dallas-Fort Worth residents.

Once people arrive at the site, it’s a three-part process. They must verify that they meet the requirements at the entrance, register and then finally test.

The tests are not processed on-site. They are sent off to a lab and the results can take several days.

