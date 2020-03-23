Texas DPS: Carrollton worker lied about testing positive for COVID-19

article

Authorities say a Texas Department of Public Safety employee in North Texas lied about testing positive.

Last week, the employee who worked in the Carrollton driver license office said they had tested positive for COVID-19.

As DPS was notifying authorities, it learned that the employee lied about the test. Officials said they are taking disciplinary actions against the employee but did not elaborate.

“As a law enforcement agency, public safety is our No. 1 priority. Our mission is to protect and serve, especially when challenges arise like the ones we are facing today,” the department said in a statement. “We are deeply troubled that any inaccuracies were provided to the public based on the information given to us by one of our employees. The department is taking additional steps to ensure that this does not happen again.”

