Colleyville synagogue where terrorist took hostages to hold re-dedication ceremony

article

Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville is set to hold a re-dedication ceremony almost three months after a terrorist took four people hostage, including the synagogue’s rabbi.

The members "will return to their spiritual home" on Friday, April 8, for a special celebratory Shabbat and re-dedication of the synagogue.

Back on January 15, Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage at the synagogue for 10 hours before they hostages managed to escape and an FBI SWAT team stormed the building.

RELATED: Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis was a hate crime and act of terrorism, FBI says

The FBI confirmed that Akram’s decision to take four people hostage inside Colleyville’s Beth Israel was rooted in antisemitism, launching an international terrorism investigation.

The FBI believes the British citizen intentionally chose the synagogue due to its close distance to a federal prison in Fort Worth.

RELATED STORIES:

Colleyville synagogue standoff: Man who allegedly sold gun to suspect charged by feds

Colleyville synagogue hostage-taker cause of death was 'multiple gunshot wounds'

Colleyville synagogue hostage situation: Hostages rescued, suspect dead

Colleyville synagogue rabbi says he threw chair before escaping hostage standoff

Advertisement

Rabbi taken hostage at Colleyville synagogue asks lawmakers for more security funding