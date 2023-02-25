Colleyville burglary suspect arrested after 5-hour search
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - Colleyville police arrested a man they believe is tied to burglaries in the city.
Police received multiple calls for a person looking into cars with a flashlight in the area around Coventry Court before 7 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the suspect matched the description of a burglary suspect from a different Colleyville neighborhood last week.
Officers saw the suspect jumping fences through the Stonecrest Estates, Montclair Parc, and Chelsea Park neighborhoods.
(Source: Colleyville Police)
A backpack thrown away in the area of the suspect contained a pistol, ammo and what police called "burglary tools."
A Southlake police dog used the scent from the backpack to find the suspect.
(Source: Colleyville Police)
The 32-year-old was then arrested just before noon.
Police say they are working to connect the man to other possible crimes.