Cold weather forces Dallas County to temporarily halt drive-thru vaccinations

By FOX 4 Staff
Dallas County
FOX 4
DALLAS - Confusion continues at Dallas County’s Fair Park vaccination site. It was supposed to open as a drive-thru clinic Tuesday morning but that didn’t happen.

County officials said they had to put the drive-thru plans on hold because of the cold weather.

Judge Clay Jenkins said the decision was made to switch back to walk-up vaccinations only because the COVID-19 vaccine needs to be administered when the temperatures are at 40 degrees or warmer.

Generators and heaters ordered Monday did not arrive in time to operate the drive-thru lanes Tuesday morning.

People who could not walk up to the site were shuttled in golf carts and wheelchairs.

On Monday, drivers waited in a line that stretched for miles when the drive-thru lanes partially opened.

Jenkins said those lanes were only meant for people getting their second shot while those getting their first shot were supposed to go to the walk-up area.

Many people said there were no signs indicating that and it led to a huge backup. Hundreds of vehicles were still in line after sunset and vaccinations didn’t end until after 9 p.m.

County leaders are still hoping the drive-thru will be more efficient when all lanes open because people won’t have to deal with parking and then shuttling to the vaccination site.

