City turns down Habitat for Humanity proposal for new homes in Joppa community

The Dallas City Plan Commission recently turned down a Habitat for Humanity proposal to build 30 homes in the Joppa community.

The proposed site is a field that was once an athletic field for the Melissa Pierce School.

The city plan commission decision is not the final word.

The CEO of the Dallas area Habitat for Humanity said the non-profit will continue to work to bring 30 new homes to Dallas.

Shalondria Galimore, president of the South Central Civic League and a resident of Joppa, says the land has historical significance to the Freedman's Town on the edge of Oak Cliff in Southern Dallas.

Joppa, a town set up by the federal government for freed slaves, was featured in a documentary produced locally.

Featured article

Melissa Pierce, the daughter of a former slave, donated the land that became at K-12 school. The school closed in 1968 after desegregation.

"She said if it ever stopped being a school, she wanted it to be for the community," she said.

Habitat for Humanity now owns the land and brought a proposal to build 30 homes on four of the 11 acres.

The Dallas County Commissioner's Court approved a grant of $1.6 million to pay for road construction and 30 affordable housing lots to offer home buyers zero percent financing.

Dallas Habitat CEO Bill Eubanks said in a statement, "Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity has built more than 150 homes and repaired nearly 100 homes in the Joppa community since 1986. While the details of these homesites are still in discussions, we look forward to working with all parties to ensure that 30 more deserving families are able to achieve the dream of homeownership right here in Dallas."

Residents in Joppa neighborhood of Dallas concerned train derailment debris hasn't been cleaned up

Joppa resident Claudia Fowler explained at the city plan commission meeting the community's opposition is not just about the past.

"Now, they have gentrified our community. We don't want another 30 homes," she said. "What are they doing for us except adding 30 more homes for people who don't know our history?"

At the July 6 meeting, Commissioner Melissa Kingston made a motion to deny the city staff recommendation to approve the lot platting.

"The proposed lots do not confirm with lot pattern in adjacent areas," she said.

Kingston’s motion passed but is likely not the final word.

A spokeswoman for Habitat emphasized that it is still very early in the process.

Residents say before there is consideration of any more homes, there needs to be better infrastructure to support them along with a sports field for youth.