City of Dallas to close parks for Easter weekend due to COVID-19 pandemic

article

The city of Dallas will close all of its 397 parks during Easter weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Friday at 9 a.m. through Monday at 7 a.m., all parks in the city will be shut down.

The city's parks and recreation director said the city made this decision because this weekend tends to be one of the busiest for public parks.

“I would have loved for our community to be able to celebrate Easter in our wonderful parks, and I regret that we have to make this decision,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “But we cannot take the unnecessary risk of further crowding in our parks right now. We cannot afford to jeopardize the gains that I believe we are making in the fight against COVID-19 with the stay-at-home orders that we have in place.

“Easter weekend tends to be one of the busiest days of the year in the park system, but the department is urging the community to stay home instead,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “While we miss our parks being full of families playing together, we hope they will enjoy their egg hunts and Easter brunches from the safety of their own homes.”

The closings do not apply to trails, but users will still have to follow social distancing guidelines.

Earlier this week, Fort Worth said it was closing public parking lots for many of its public parks.