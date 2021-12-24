Expand / Collapse search

Child riding in vehicle shot on Dallas highway

DALLAS - A little girl was shot while she was riding in a vehicle on a highway in southern Dallas Thursday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Interstate 35E near Ledbetter Drive.

Dallas police have only said that someone in a gray vehicle fired shots at another vehicle, hitting a 9-year-old girl.

They did not release any information about a motive for the shooting.

The girl was taken to the hospital, but it’s not clear what her condition is.

No arrests have been made.

