Child riding in vehicle shot on Dallas highway
article
DALLAS - A little girl was shot while she was riding in a vehicle on a highway in southern Dallas Thursday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. on Interstate 35E near Ledbetter Drive.
Dallas police have only said that someone in a gray vehicle fired shots at another vehicle, hitting a 9-year-old girl.
They did not release any information about a motive for the shooting.
The girl was taken to the hospital, but it’s not clear what her condition is.
No arrests have been made.
READ MORE:
Dallas police officer fires gun after kicking in door of apartment
56-year-old woman fatally shot from outside Fort Worth home
Advertisement