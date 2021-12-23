Dallas police officer fires gun after kicking in door of apartment

Dallas police released body camera from an incident where an officer immediately fired a gun while responding to a report of a squatter in an Oak Lawn apartment.

Dallas police say the manager of an apartment building on Rawlins Street called 911 twice about squatters inside a vacant apartment.

Officers arrived and tried to get in the apartment, but it was locked.

They got permission to break down the door and that's when Officer Dekoven Joshlin kicked the door down, pulled his gun and immediately fired.

Inside the apartment was Kelly Rogers, 44. She was not hit and police arrested her for criminal trespass.

Joshlin has been with the department for three years. Police say this is his first shooting incident and they believe he fired the gun accidentally.

Joshlin is on restricted duty as the police department is investigating. The Dallas County District Attorney and the Office of Community Police Oversight are holding independent reviews.

