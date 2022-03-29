Child hurt in Fort Worth drive-by shooting

article

Fort Worth police are looking for the people who shot a child.

The drive-by shooting happened in the Meadowbrook neighborhood near East Lancaster Avenue and Oakland Boulevard after 10 p.m. Monday.

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Fort Worth PD’s gang unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.

READ MORE:

Dallas toddler dies after being shot in the head

Dallas police looking for man accused of stealing five Amazon delivery trucks

Advertisement

Doorbell camera catches intruder trying to break into Dallas man’s home