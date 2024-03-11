Celina names street in honor of fallen officer Steve Nothem

A North Texas community honored a police officer who was killed in the line of duty a year and a half ago.

On Sunday, friends, family, and fellow law enforcement officers gathered in Celina as they remembered fallen Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem.

Nothem was assisting another officer on a DWI call in October of 2022 on the President George Bush Turnpike when another driver hit him. It happened just after he had parked his patrol car on the side of the highway.

As a way to honor him, the city of Celina named a street in his neighborhood after him.

His widow, Cristal, unveiled the new Nothem Way sign.

She said the support she’s received over the past 18 months has been comforting.

"It’s really awesome to see how many people he touched and affected and how many emails and texts I get from people on calls he had interacted with and that loved him. He was such a fun person, and I didn’t know a single person that didn’t love Steve. It’s just great to see so many people come out because they loved him so much," she said.

Related article

The North Texas community has honored Officer Nothem in other ways as well.

The North Texas Tollway Authority has already placed a remembrance marker along the turnpike where the fatal crash happened.

Nothem was a father of four and a U.S. Marine veteran who served in Iraq.