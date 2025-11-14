Celina ISD coach Caleb Elliott now facing federal charges

article

The Brief Former Celina ISD coach and teacher, Caleb Elliott, is now facing eight federal counts of sexually exploiting children by producing child pornography. The federal charges come after his previous arrests for invading visual recording, possession of child pornography, and sexual performance of a child. Lawsuits allege Elliott recorded over 30 boys in the Moore Middle School locker room.



A former teacher and football coach at Celina ISD’s Moore Middle School is now facing federal charges for allegedly sexually exploiting children.

What's new:

According to court records, a federal case was filed against Caleb Elliott on Wednesday.

He’s charged with eight counts of the sexual exploitation of children by the production of child pornography.

According to a grand jury indictment from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Elliott coerced the eight victims "to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, using the internet and digital devices he owned and possessed."

The backstory:

Elliott was initially arrested in October and is already facing charges for invasive visual recording and the possession of child pornography.

Last week, he was arrested again on a new felony charge for the sexual performance of a child.

A lawsuit filed by the parents of his alleged victims claims Celina ISD knew he had a sexual relationship with a student while working at Celina High School. The district quietly moved him to the middle school in an attempt to cover it up, the suit claims.

Once at the middle school, Elliott allegedly recorded images of more than 30 boys in the locker room. Investigators found images of dozens of students on his phone.

Police confirmed all three charges related to their continued investigation into Elliott’s actions in the Moore Middle School locker room.

Attorney Paul Herz, whose firm filed lawsuits against Elliott and Celina ISD, believes the most recent charge relates to claims that, "Elliott took aside minor plaintiff John Doe and confiscated his backpack, telling Doe that he had to do jumping jacks fully nude as punishment to get it back."

"He was recorded but he was also made to do this for Mr Elliott's own gratification," Herz said.

Celina ISD has since placed him on administrative leave "indefinitely."

Big picture view:

Elliott is just one of several Celina ISD employees currently on leave.

On Tuesday, 46-year-old Celina High School special education teacher’s aide Micheale Clark was arrested and charged with endangering a disabled individual. Police were called to the school for reports that Clark was impaired while on campus. She was taken into custody during their investigation.

Last Thursday, another Moore Middle School teacher, Jainya Walder, was arrested after she was also accused of being impaired in her classroom. The 40-year-old English teacher is now charged with endangering a child.

Also last week, a Celina High School employee was placed on administrative leave so that the district could look into allegations that the employee may have been involved in inappropriate conduct while working in the Melissa school district.

And in late October, Celina ISD placed the principal of Moore Middle School and the district’s athletic director, Bill Elliott, on administrative leave so they couldn’t interfere with an investigation into Caleb Elliott’s conduct.