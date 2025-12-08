Dallas shooting: Argument leads to fatal shooting outside restaurant
DALLAS - A man was shot and killed in a restaurant parking lot in Old East Dallas Saturday, police said.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Samuell Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators found that 26-year-old Christian Velasquez Rosas had been shot at the location.
Rosas was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Dallas shooting (Terry Van Sickle)
Dig deeper:
Officers told FOX 4 at the scene that the 911 call came from a man who said he had been involved in the shooting.
Police took the man to police headquarters for an interview with homicide detectives.
Officials said there was an altercation before the shooting, and investigators are working to determine how the incident turned deadly.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what exactly led up to the shooting. Police have not released the identity of the man taken to police headquarters for questioning.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene of the shooting.