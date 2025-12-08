Dallas shooting: Argument leads to fatal shooting outside restaurant

article

The Brief A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot in Old East Dallas Saturday night. Police identified the victim as Christian Velasquez Rosas, who died at the hospital from his injuries. The shooting followed an altercation, and police are currently questioning a man who called 911 to report his involvement in the incident.



A man was shot and killed in a restaurant parking lot in Old East Dallas Saturday, police said.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Samuell Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators found that 26-year-old Christian Velasquez Rosas had been shot at the location.

Rosas was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Dallas shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

Dig deeper:

Officers told FOX 4 at the scene that the 911 call came from a man who said he had been involved in the shooting.

Police took the man to police headquarters for an interview with homicide detectives.

Officials said there was an altercation before the shooting, and investigators are working to determine how the incident turned deadly.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what exactly led up to the shooting. Police have not released the identity of the man taken to police headquarters for questioning.