Celina High School football coach Bill Elliott placed on leave

Celina High School head football coach and athletic director Bill Elliott has been placed on leave as an investigation into his son’s arrest continues.

Celina ISD Invasive Recording Investigation

Celina ISD said in a letter to parents on Friday that Bill Elliott is on non-disciplinary paid leave at the recommendation of a third-party investigator.

Bill Elliott is not accused of any wrongdoing. Instead, the district said there was concern that his presence could compromise the investigation into his son.

Moore Middle School Principal Allison Ginn has also been placed on paid leave for the same reason.

Bill Elliott is a state championship-winning head coach at Celina High School.

His son, Caleb Elliott, was arrested earlier this month and charged with invasive recording and the possession of child pornography.

Police said that while Caleb Elliott was a coach and teacher at Moore Middle School within the district, he took invasive recordings of victims in the boys' locker room.

Bill Elliott addressed parents at a community meeting last week, saying the only person to blame for the incident was his son.

This week, a group of parents sued the district, alleging it ignored warning signs about Caleb Elliott’s past behavior.

