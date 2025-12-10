Defense argues against life sentence for man who shot Tarrant County deputy

The Brief A Texas jury is deciding the punishment for Leland Williams, who pleaded guilty to the 2023 aggravated assault of a Tarrant County deputy. Williams testified he was ready to face consequences but should not receive the possible life sentence; prosecutors are pushing for life in prison. The jury will hear closing arguments on Thursday morning before beginning deliberation to determine the length of Williams' sentence.



Prosecutors argued Leland Williams isn't sorry for what he did, and they are pushing for Williams to spend life in prison. Meanwhile, Williams' defense team says he doesn't deserve his life to be thrown away.

Williams testified today and was very talkative when he took the stand, saying he was ready to face the consequence, but he hopes that consequence isn't life.

Defendant takes the stand

What we know:

Tarrant County sheriff, Bill Waybourn, sat in on Wednesday for the punishment trial of Leland Williams.

Williams has already pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and life in prison is a possible punishment, but how long Williams will serve is still up to a jury. Williams took the stand on Wednesday afternoon, acknowledging he's ready to do time, but he doesn't believe he should spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Williams testified on Wednesday that he was under the influence of Xanax and alcohol that day in November 2023, when he shot Tarrant County deputy Brent Brown twice while he was working security at a Fort Worth credit union.

Surveillance video showed Williams opening fire in the lobby and Deputy Brown shooting back.

Williams was taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood after a brief standoff.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Prosecutors challenge defendant's remorse

Local perspective:

Two years later in court, Tarrant County prosecutors showed body camera footage from that day, showing Williams making bizarre comments and even laughing during the arrest.

The state called multiple officers to the stand.

One officer was asked "if he thought Williams was taking all of this seriously."

To which he replied, "No."

Related article

Victim and family deliver emotional impact

Employees from the credit union also testified how terrified they were for their safety. Plus, the fear they still face going to work.

Last to take the stand on Wednesday was Deputy Brown's parents. Answering emotionally, Brown's mom and dad told the court how, at first, they didn't know if their son would survive and are still concerned for their safety to this day while out in public.

Deputy Brown's recovery

Dig deeper:

Deputy Brown was in the audience, as he already testified yesterday.

He talked about his extensive rehab and the fact that one of the bullets in his chest almost hit his spine.

Now Deputy Brown is back on the job.

Closing arguments

What's next:

Closing arguments will begin Thursday morning and then the jury will deliberate to determine Williams' sentence.