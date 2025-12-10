Body found behind high school in Pleasant Grove

article

The Brief Dallas police discovered the body of a man lying on the ground behind a high school football and track field in Pleasant Grove just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The man was pronounced dead at the location near the intersection of Grady Lane and Apache Lane, following a request for assistance from the fire department. The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine what caused the man's death.



A body was discovered behind a high school in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday morning, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Dallas police officers were dispatched to the scene after a request from the fire department near the intersection of Grady Lane and Apache Lane in Pleasant Grove just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. This intersection backs up to the school's football and track field.

Investigators located a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the cause of the man's death.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not yet been released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of death is unclear.

It is unknown how long the body had been at the location before fire and rescue personnel arrived.