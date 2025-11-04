Another Celina ISD employee arrested; accused of 'impairment' at school

article

The Brief Celina ISD teacher’s aide Micheale Clark, 46, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly being impaired while at Celina High School. Clark faces a charge of endangering a disabled individual; her case will be handled by the Collin County District Attorney. This marks the district’s third employee arrest in recent weeks and the sixth staff member placed on leave amid ongoing investigations.



A Celina ISD special education teacher's aide has been arrested Tuesday on accusations of impairment while on campus.

The incident makes the third arrest of a district employee in recent weeks, and the sixth employee to be placed on leave.

Celina ISD impairment arrest

The latest:

Micheale Clark, 46, of Celina, has been charged with endangering a disabled individual.

Celina PD officers were called to Celina High School for a call regarding an apparently impaired employee. Clark was taken into custody during their investigation.

The Collin County District Attorney will be handling the case going forward.

Previous Celina ISD arrests

The backstory:

Two other Celina ISD teachers have been in the news recently following arrests.

Caleb Elliott, a history teacher and football coach at Moore Middle School, was arrested in October after being accused of secretly recording boys in a locker room.

A lawsuit claims Elliott had a sexual relationship with a student while working at Celina High School. The district quietly moved him to the middle school in an attempt to cover it up, the suit claims.

Once at the middle school, Elliott allegedly recorded images of more than 30 boys in the locker room. Police said investigators found images of dozens of students on his phone.

He is now facing charges of invasive recording and was placed on administrative leave "indefinitely."

Another Moore Middle School teacher, Jainya Walder, was arrested this past Thursday afternoon after she was accused of being impaired in her classroom.

The 40-year-old English teacher is now charged with endangering a child.

Celina ISD employees on leave

Though they've not been arrested, several other Celina ISD employees have been placed on administrative leave recently as well.

Head football coach Bill Elliott, Caleb Elliott's father, was placed on leave as the district investigates Caleb's conduct.

The principal of Moore Middle School was placed on leave as well for the same purpose.

Monday, it was announced that a Celina High School employee was placed on administrative leave on Friday.

Celina ISD said the action was taken as soon as it learned of allegations that the employee may have been involved in inappropriate conduct while working in the Melissa Independent School District.