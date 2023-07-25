Dallas police officer shoots suspect who rammed stolen U-Haul into police vehicle

A Dallas police officer shot a man who led police on a brief chase in a stolen U-Haul.

Police say they were initially surveilling a stolen U-Haul in Northwest Dallas Tuesday around 11 a.m. The suspect then intentionally rammed into a DPD vehicle and took off.

Officers eventually caught up with the suspect when he crashed into several vehicles in the 7200 block of Lemmon Avenue, went over the center median, crashing in the southbound lanes.

The suspect got out of the truck and fled toward a private hangar area.

An officer ran after the suspect, and the suspect shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect in the leg.

The suspect was taken into custody and to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Eddie Garcia said more information will be released on Friday.