Car crashes into Fort Worth apartment complex pool

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police had to help two people after a car crashed into a pool at an apartment complex in Fort Worth.

It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at the Woodlands Apartments in the 7000 block of John T. White Road.

Police said the car hit a fence and then kept going before ending up in the pool.

A woman and a child inside the car got out safely. Both were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A wrecker had to be called in to pull the vehicle out of the pool.

Police don’t know what caused the crash but said they don’t believe the driver was intoxicated.

