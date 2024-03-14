Car crashes into Fort Worth apartment complex pool
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police had to help two people after a car crashed into a pool at an apartment complex in Fort Worth.
It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at the Woodlands Apartments in the 7000 block of John T. White Road.
Police said the car hit a fence and then kept going before ending up in the pool.
A woman and a child inside the car got out safely. Both were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
A wrecker had to be called in to pull the vehicle out of the pool.
Police don’t know what caused the crash but said they don’t believe the driver was intoxicated.
Featured