Fort Worth apartment fire sends 2 to the hospital

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Dozens of people had to find another place to stay after a fire Wednesday night at a Fort Worth apartment complex.

Firefighters were called out just after 6 p.m. to the complex near East Loop 820 and Meadowbrook Drive.

Officials said eight units at Handley Oaks Apartments were damaged and the power had to be shut off at five others. That left about 80 people displaced.

Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but are expected to be okay.

Investigators don’t know yet what caused the fire.

