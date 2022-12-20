Buses of migrants to arrive in Dallas on Tuesday, Wednesday

Two buses of migrants from El Paso are expected to arrive in Dallas on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The first bus is expected to arrive at Faith Forward Dallas in Thanksgiving Square at 10 a.m.

The other is set to arrive on Wednesday at Oaklawn UMC church at 10 a.m.

El Paso, which has seen a large rise in border crossings in recent weeks, announced it would be busing migrants to Dallas, Houston, Denver and Phoenix late last week.

El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser said they've received information from Border Patrol and shelters just across the border in Mexico indicating that up to 20,000 migrants might be waiting to cross into El Paso. The Red Cross has brought 10,000 cots to help with the increase, he said.

In Dallas, some people are volunteering to help the migrants as they arrive.

Faith Forward Dallas is looking for donations to help.

They say that the most needed items are backpacks, coats, jackets, gloves, hats, sweatpants, sweatshirts, women's leggings, shoes, socks and underwear.