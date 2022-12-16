El Paso County to begin busing migrants to Dallas

Asylum seekers who arrive at the southern border may soon be bused to Dallas.

The El Paso County Judge told the Dallas Morning News that leaders along the border plan to work with faith-based groups to bus migrants to cities with major airport hubs.

The El Paso area is already seeing a surge in border arrivals averaging about 2,400 a day.

That is expected to double when the policy known as Title 42 ends next week.

TOPSHOT - Migrants walk across the Rio Grande to surrender to US Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 13, 2022. (Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP)

Concerns raised about number of border crossings in Texas as Title 42 set to end next week

The pandemic-era health order has allowed the United States to expel many asylum seekers.

In addition to Dallas, El Paso County is looking to bus people to Houston, Phoenix and Denver so that migrants can be flown elsewhere across the country.