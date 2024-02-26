Burleson police arrest juvenile shooting suspect

Burleson police say they have arrested a juvenile suspect in the city.

Police asked residents in the Oak Valley/Cardinal Ridge/Spring Hill area to stay inside and lock their doors on Monday afternoon while they searched for the suspect.

He were taken into custody shortly after 4 p.m.

Burleson police say early indications are that the shooting took place on Cardinal Ridge Road between two vehicles, but those claims are under investigation.

At this time, they believe one person was hit, according to police.

Burleson PD originally said the suspect was a man wearing a black hoodie and white mask.

Because of the shooter's age, his name will not be released.

Police say they do not have any additional information on a victim at this time.