Dallas shooting: 17-year-old killed in shooting during robbery, police say
DALLAS - A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting on Sunday evening in East Oak Cliff.
Dallas police were called to Easter Avenue, not far from E. Kiest Boulevard, for a car that had crashed.
Police say 17-year-old Keymere McCriston was found shot inside the vehicle. A passenger in the car was injured in the crash.
McCriston later died at the hospital, according to police.
Investigators believe the teen was shot during a robbery.
The passenger was treated at the hospital and released.
Dallas police did not announce any arrests or if they have any suspects in the case.