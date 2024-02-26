A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting on Sunday evening in East Oak Cliff.

Dallas police were called to Easter Avenue, not far from E. Kiest Boulevard, for a car that had crashed.

Police say 17-year-old Keymere McCriston was found shot inside the vehicle. A passenger in the car was injured in the crash.

McCriston later died at the hospital, according to police.

Investigators believe the teen was shot during a robbery.

The passenger was treated at the hospital and released.

Dallas police did not announce any arrests or if they have any suspects in the case.