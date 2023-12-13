Man dies by suicide after shootout with Fort Worth officers, police say

A man connected to a report of a burglar alarm died late Tuesday after a shootout with Fort Worth police officers.

The Fort Worth Police Department said officers were called to a business in the 700 block of North Beach Street just after 9 p.m.

They spotted a possible suspect who took off on foot shortly after they arrived.

As the officers chased the man, police said he fired a handgun at them multiple times. Three officers fired back at the suspect but Police Chief Neil Noakes said they didn't hit him.

After about a block, he fell. Police said that's when he shot himself.

The officers performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not yet released his name.

"It was a bit of a running gun battle, yes. Trying to identify someone. That someone decided he wanted to fire at my officers who had the right to defend themselves by firing back," Chief Noakes said. "The last thing we want to see is anything like this on the streets of Fort Worth. But unfortunately, the suspect made the decision, and it turned into that."

Officers were able to locate the man's weapon on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The incident is still being investigated by the Fort Worth Police Department's Major Case Unit and Internal Affairs Unit.

It will then be handed over to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.