Grand Prairie PD officer fatally shoots suspect who was armed with handgun, police say

A Grand Prairie PD officer fatally shot a suspect who police said was armed with a handgun Saturday night.

This started just after 7 p.m., when police were called about a domestic assault at a home in the 1200 block of Tripoli Trail.

When officers arrived on scene, they met with the victim, who was able to get out of the home through a window.

While officers were speaking with the victim, the suspect came out of the home and was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Police said the suspect was pointing the gun at officers and the victim, and that’s when an officer fired, hitting the suspect.

Officers gave her first aid, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the suspect’s name, only saying she was a woman.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Officer‐Involved Shooting Team responded and is doing its own independent investigation.

The Grand Prairie PD will continue their investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on routine administrative leave.