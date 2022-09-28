Body camera video released following ex-Wolfe City officer's acquittal for shooting Black man

The attorney for the family of a man shot and killed by a Wolfe City police officer two years ago has released to the media the body camera footage that was released to him.

Last week, the now former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas, who is white, was found not guilty of murder for the October 2020 shooting death of Jonathan Price, who is Black.

The Price family and their attorney claim the only reason Lucas was acquitted is because there were no African Americans on the jury and the jury was racist.

The body camera video shows Lucas and Price interacting for about one minute before Lucas shoots Price.

Lucas was responding to a disturbance call at a convenience store and told investigators he was trying to detain Price on suspicion of public intoxication and being involved in the disturbance.

The body camera video shows Price repeatedly ignoring Lucas' commands, And when Price was walking away, Lucas tased him.

The video also shows Lucas shoot Price when Price starts walking back towards Lucas and appears to reach out to grab the taser.

Lucas was fired from the Wolfe City police force days after the shooting.

The Price family attorney says they will pursue this case with the Department of Justice.