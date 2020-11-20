Hunt County grand jury reviewing Wolfe City officer’s murder case

article

A North Texas police officer charged with killing a man while on duty could be indicted Friday.

Former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas was charged with murder for the death of Jonathan Price last month.

A grand jury in the Hunt County seat of Greenville is expected to make a decision about the indictment soon.

Family members said Price was shot after he broke up a fight. Officer Lucas said he thought Price was intoxicated and tried to detain him but that the man resisted.

RELATED: Wolfe City police officer arrested, charged with Jonathan Price's murder

Officer Lucas deployed his Taser at Price and then shot him with his gun. Price died at the hospital.

Advertisement

While the Texas Rangers said the officer’s actions were “not objectionably reasonable,” Lucas’ attorney claims Price tried to take the Taser away.

“Officer Lucas only discharged his weapon in accordance with Texas law when he was confronted with an aggressive assailant who was attempting to take his Taser,” said Attorney Robert Rogers, who also defended former officer Amber Guyger in her murder trial.

The Wolfe City Police Department fired Lucas after the fatal shooting.

A judge on Thursday denied his request for a bond reduction.

RELATED: Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas fired for fatal shooting of Jonathan Price