Jurors deliberating in ex-Wolfe City officer's murder trial

Jurors are now deliberating in the murder trial of a former North Texas police officer.

Ex-Wolfe City Officer Shaun Lucas pleaded not guilty to murder for killing Jonathan Price two years ago.

Lucas was responding to a report about a fight outside a convenience store in Wolfe City, which is in rural Hunt County.

While testifying in his own defense, Lucas said he intended to detain Price for public intoxication, according to the Herald Banner.

Arrest documents state Price resisted and walked away. Lucas used his Taser, then shot Price four times when he appeared to try to grab the stun gun.

Lucas could face life in prison if convicted.