Hundreds gather at memorial service for man fatally shot by former Wolfe City officer

Family and friends said goodbye to a man shot and killed by a now-fired police officer.

Hundreds of people gathered for a memorial service at the Wolfe City High School football stadium for Jonathan Price, who was laid to rest Saturday.

Among those who remembered Price was a woman who worked in the school district and whose son played high school football with him.

“He was a gentle, humble, nice young man,” said Charmayne Cherry Scott. “He is smiling down on us from heaven right now.”

The service was held one week after then-officer Shaun Lucas confronted Price at a gas station. Lucas shot and killed Price, believing he tried to grab his Taser.

Lucas was fired, charged with murder and is currently in the Collin County Jail.

