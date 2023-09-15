State Fair of Texas unveils Big Tex's new boots designed by Irving artist
DALLAS - Big Tex is finally getting his new boots.
The Texas-sized kicks were designed by Jessica Bonilla, a social worker and artist from Irving.
She entered the contest along with 300 other artists. The finalists were judged on creativity and representation of Texas pride.
Bonilla’s winning design features a setting sun behind a cactus with Texas wildlife.
The size 96 Lucchese boots were revealed Friday morning in Fair Park.
Many people spotted them on the highway in Dallas a few weeks ago, and one person shared a video with Good Day's friends at 99.5 The Wolf.
The State Fair of Texas officially opens in two weeks.
It runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.