State Fair of Texas unveils Big Tex's new boots designed by Irving artist

Big Tex is finally getting his new boots.

The Texas-sized kicks were designed by Jessica Bonilla, a social worker and artist from Irving.

She entered the contest along with 300 other artists. The finalists were judged on creativity and representation of Texas pride.

Bonilla’s winning design features a setting sun behind a cactus with Texas wildlife.

The size 96 Lucchese boots were revealed Friday morning in Fair Park.

Many people spotted them on the highway in Dallas a few weeks ago, and one person shared a video with Good Day's friends at 99.5 The Wolf.

The State Fair of Texas officially opens in two weeks.

It runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.