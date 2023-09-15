Expand / Collapse search

State Fair of Texas unveils Big Tex's new boots designed by Irving artist

State Fair of Texas
Big Tex gets his new boots for State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is just two weeks away. Big Tex is getting ready with a new pair of size 96 boots.

DALLAS - Big Tex is finally getting his new boots.

The Texas-sized kicks were designed by Jessica Bonilla, a social worker and artist from Irving.

She entered the contest along with 300 other artists. The finalists were judged on creativity and representation of Texas pride.

Bonilla’s winning design features a setting sun behind a cactus with Texas wildlife.

The size 96 Lucchese boots were revealed Friday morning in Fair Park.

The State Fair of Texas officially opens in two weeks.

It runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.