Dallas Mavericks to play Minnesota Timberwolves in Western Conference Finals

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

The Timberwolves came back to beat the defending champion Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for Minnesota, scoring 23 points.

The Mavs went 1-3 against the Timberwolves this regular season, but the team then was not the same team as they are now.

The last game between Dallas and Minnesota was January 31, days before the Mavericks made the trades for Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington that turned their season around.

The Mavericks and Timberwolves will start their series in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves 2024 Regular Season

DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 07: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves controls the ball as Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks defends during the second half at American Airlines Center on January 07, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

December 24, 2023 - Timberwolves 119 - Mavericks 101

Luka Doncic scored 39 points, but it wasn't enough for the Mavericks. Naz Reid scored 27 to lead the way for the Wolves. Kyrie Irving did not play for Dallas.

December 28, 2023 - Mavericks 110 - Timberwolves 118

Both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving missed this game between the Mavs and Wolves. Tim Hardaway led the way for the Mavericks with 32 points. Jaden Hardy had the second-most points with 17. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went off, scoring 44.

January 7, 2024 - Timberwolves 108 - Mavericks 115

Dallas' stars shone brightly in this game. Kyrie scored 35 and Luka scored 34 in the Mavs lone win over the T'Wolves. Anthony Edwards scored 36 for Minnesota.

January 31, 2024 - Mavericks 87 - Timberwovles 121

Neither Luka Doncic, nor Kyrie Irving played in this game for the Mavs. Josh Green was the Mavericks leading scorer with 18. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 for the game-high.

