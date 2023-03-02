Expand / Collapse search
Big Tex gets a new pair of boots featuring Irving woman’s artwork

By
Published 
State Fair of Texas
FOX 4

Irving woman wins Big Tex boot design contest

It's a tall order to design boots for Big Tex. He wears a size 96. But one North Texas woman has done it. Good Day talked to Jessica Bonilla, the winner of the State Fair of Texas' Big Tex boot design contest.

DALLAS - The tallest cowboy in the state will have new boots at the next State Fair of Texas.

Big Tex’ boots are being redesigned with artwork from Jessica Bonilla of Irving. She is the winner of this year’s Big Tex Boot Design Contest.

Bonilla is a licensed social worker who also runs a small art business.

She entered the contest along with 300 other artists. The finalists were judged on creativity and representation of Texas pride.

"I didn’t really think that I would win. I submitted my design and I hoped for the best, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up just in case," Bonilla said. "Very exciting. I go to the State Fair every year. So I think being able to see my design on Big Tex and take my annual photo with him knowing that my design is going to be on the boot, it’s an extra step in feeling connected with the State Fair."

VIDEO: Big Tex comes down after another year greeting guests at State Fair of Texas

Her winning design features a setting sun behind a cactus with Texas wildlife.

"I really love wildlife and animals, so I wanted to base my theme around Texas wildlife," she said.

The last time the State Fair of Texas held a contest to design Big Tex’s boots was in 2019.

Big Tex's new shirt revealed ahead of 2022 State Fair of Texas

Bonilla’s art will appear on his size 96 Lucchese boots this fall.

The State Fair of Texas opens in September.