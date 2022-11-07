Beto O'Rourke gets support from Barack Obama ahead of Election Day

Texas voters received robocalls from former president Barack Obama urging them to vote for Democrat Beto O'Rourke for governor on Tuesday.

"On reproductive rights, Greg Abbott has signed one of the most extreme abortion laws in America. Beto O'Rourke will protect a woman’s right to choose. On gun safety, Greg Abbott made it easier to buy guns just before 19 kids and their teachers were murdered in Uvalde," said Obama.

The Obama robocall is likely not going to dramatically shift the outcome of the race with millions of Texans having already voted.

O’Rourke outraises Abbott in final month of Texas governor’s race

FOX 4's Steven Dial talked to O'Rourke while he was traveling to the rally today and asked him about voter energy and polls.

"If the same people, and only the same people show up to vote in this election, probably not going to make it. But if those that we have yet to hear from in previous elections, people who just turned 18, who just naturalized or for whatever reason haven't voted in a previous midterm, or just haven't voted at all because they didn't think it mattered," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke spent the day on college campuses, first at Texas A&M, trying to energize the youth vote.

All polls have been consistent and the abortion issue and Uvalde shooting appear to have not moved the gap in the polls to O'Rourke's favor.

O'Rourke will spend Election Day in his hometown of El Paso.