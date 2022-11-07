Candidates make last-minute push for votes before election day

Candidates will spend the day Monday trying to get voters to the polls. Midterm election day is Tuesday and, so far, turnout has been low.

The numbers have been low despite a big race at the top of the ticket.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking his third term. He faces Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who has raised more money. But the polls show Abbott holds an advantage with voters.

Voter's Guide: 2022 Midterm Election in North Texas

(Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

All other major statewide officers are on the ballot including the lieutenant governor, attorney general, and land commissioner.

The last day of early voting saw a big surge of voters with more than 4% of registered voters taking part.

Overall, nearly 33% of all registered voters in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties voted early.

That’s down from more than 61% in 2020 when there were three weeks of early voting due to the pandemic and down from nearly 43% in 2018.

The drop is likely due to the lack of either a presidential or senate race this year.

Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on Election Day 2022

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election day coverage starts on Good Day. Then FOX 4 News at 9 will have the latest results and analysis.

Live results will also be available on FOX4News.com and the FOX 4 News app.