Beto O’Rourke criticizes Greg Abbott while campaigning in North Texas

The leading Democratic candidate for governor is taking aim at Gov. Greg Abbott over the handling of last year’s winter storm.

"It wasn’t an act of God. It wasn’t Mother Nature. It wasn’t the weather. It was the people in power who couldn’t keep the power on for the people of Texas and until we make a change in terms of who’s serving in the highest officer in this state, we’re going to continue to see outcomes like this. People lose their lives, lose their homes from property damage," said Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso and a failed U.S. Senate and presidential candidate, is crossing the state hoping to jumpstart his campaign for governor.

He was in Denton and Dallas over the weekend for his "Keep the Lights On" tour. He blamed Abbott for the failure of the Texas power grid last year.

On Good Day FOX 4, O'Rourke said he continues to hear from Texans who suffered through last year's snow storm in the dark.

"Listen to folks across North Texas about what they experienced last year during the electricity grid failure and the fact that they're now paying $20 to $50 more per utility bill to clean up the mess that Greg Abbott and others caused. We know that we should be able to keep the lights on here in Texas," he said.

Abbott was in Lubbock over the weekend for his "Celebration of Texas" tour. He fired back, pointing to 14 laws that were passed since last year making improvements to the state's power grid, including winterizing much of it.

The governor said the lights stayed on except for scattered outages during last week’s storm because he and other state leaders shored up the grid.

The governor leads in Republican primary polls but faces two primary challengers.

He was invited to discuss his campaign on Good Day in the future.

Early voting starts next Monday.