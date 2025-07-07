The Brief 11 people have been arrested in what it calls a "planned ambush" on an ICE facility in Alvarado on July 4. Officials say 10-12 individuals in military-style clothing fired fireworks to lure officers out, while a gunman in the woods shot an Alvarado police officer in the neck (expected to survive). Ten suspects, mostly from North Texas, are charged with attempted murder of a federal officer, with one facing obstruction of justice.



Eleven people face charges after a "planned ambush" on an ICE facility in Alvarado where a group intended "to kill ICE corrections officers," according to law enforcement officials.

An Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck during the attack, but is expected to survive.

"Organized Attack" at Alvarado ICE facility

What we know:

The "coordinated attack" happened around 10;30 p.m. on July 4 at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, 25 miles south of Fort Worth.

Law enforcement officials said 10 to 12 people in black military-style clothing began shooting fireworks at the facility. One or two others broke off from the group and began to damage vehicles and spray graffiti. Officials say the graffiti said things like "ICE pig", "traitor" and profanity.

Officials believe the activity was meant to draw ICE detention officers out of the building.

Two unarmed officers made their way outside to talk to the vandals.

A single officer from the Alvarado Police Department was also called to investigate the suspicious activity at the detention center.

When the officer responded, he was shot in the neck by a person from the woods.

Officials say another person across the street, then shot 20 to 30 rounds at the unarmed ICE detention officers.

A jammed AR-style rifle was found at the scene. The alleged attackers fled from the scene.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle with a single driver inside. Two guns were found in the car, as well as a Kevlar vest.

Sheriff's deputies stopped another seven individuals in another area. Some were wearing body armor, some were covered in mud and some were armed, according to officials.

According to court documents, the driver told the sheriff's deputy that he met some people online and took them from Dallas to the detention center to "make some noise".

12 sets of body armor, flyers, spray paint and a flag saying "Resist Fascism. Fight Oligarchy" were eventually found.

Other searches found masks, goggles, gloves, weapons, fireworks and more.

Attempted murder suspects

Dig deeper:

Ten people were arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer.

Cameron Arnold of Dallas, Texas Savanna Batten of Fort Worth, Texas Nathan Baumann of College Station, Texas Zachary Evetts of Waxahatchie, Texas Joy Gibson of Dallas, Texas Bradford Morris of Dallas, Texas Maricela Rueda of Fort Worth, Texas Seth Sikes of Kennedale, Texas Elizabeth Soto of Fort Worth, Texas Ines Soto of Fort Worth, Texas

If convicted, they could face 10 years to life in prison.

One was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly attempting to conceal and destroy evidence.

The suspects are said to mostly be from the North Texas area.

What they're saying:

"This was an egregious attack on federal and local law enforcement officers, and it is part of an increasing trend of violence against them," said Nancy Larson, acting US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. "This will not be tolerated. Those who use violence against law enforcement officers will be found, and they will be prosecuted with the toughest criminal statutes and penalties that we have available to us."

The Department of Justice says this marks the fifth assault on law enforcement officers in the northern Texas district this year.

"This investigation is a priority for the FBI and we've dedicated significant resources. We committed to identifying and holding accountable all those responsible for this attack," said Joe Rothrock, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Dallas Office.

What you can do:

The FBI is asking for anyone with information about the incident to call them at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

ICE, Border Patrol Attacks

Big picture view:

An active shooter armed with tactical gear and a rifle opened fire upon Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

Agents and local police returned fire and killed the gunman. No federal agents were hit, but one McAllen police officer was struck. Law enforcement sources say the officer is in stable condition.

In late June, three suspects were arrested after an incident at an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News Digital that one of the rioters had tried to fire a ‘Roman Candle’ firework at law enforcement. The same person allegedly threatened officers with a large knife by swinging it and then throwing it at them, the spokesperson said.

No law enforcement officers were seriously injured in the attack.

North Texas officials say there is an active investigation underway and would not comment on if they believe the attacks are connection.