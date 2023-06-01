Former Arlington officer avoids jail time after pleading guilty to fatal shooting of O'Shae Terry

article

A former Arlington police officer will receive no jail time after pleading guilty to shooting and killing a 24-year-old man who was trying to drive away during a 2018 traffic stop.

Bau Tran pleaded guilty to felony criminally negligent homicide for the death of O’Shae Terry.

A judge sentenced him to six years deferred adjudication, plus a $600 fine.

Terry and another man were pulled over on September 1, 2018.

Related article

Officers told the men they smelled marijuana and were going to search the SUV.

Terry rolled up his windows and started driving away.

Tran grabbed the passenger side window, hung onto the side of the SUV, and fired several shots, killing Terry.

In 2019, the Arlington Police Department fired Tran for violating city and department policies.