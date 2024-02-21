Families concerned about hotel construction near Keller ISD elementary school

Families in Fort Worth will get the chance tonight to share concerns about plans to build a hotel next to an elementary school.

Plans are in place to build a Studio 6 Extended Stay Hotel near I-35 and Basswood Boulevard, which would be right next to Basswood Elementary, which is in the Keller school district.

The 4-story hotel was approved by Fort Worth City Council at a meeting on October 17, 2023.

A commercial building permit for the new building was issued on Jan. 30 and construction on the hotel in the area has begun.

Several parents have complained, saying they worry a hotel would create safety issues at their children's school.

An online petition opposing the construction titled "Keep Basswood Elementary Safe" has nearly 400 signatures online.

"We want to make it clear that we firmly reject the construction of Studio 6 and demand accountability from those who granted permission for its construction next to Basswood Elementary School," reads the petition.

In a statement to FOX 4, Keller ISD said they are aware of parents' concerns.

"Since this has been brought to our attention, administrators have been talking to Fort Worth city officials about this construction, how and why it was approved in such close proximity to an elementary school without notice to the District, and what measures the city plans to implement to ensure the safety of our students and employees," the district said in part.

Fort Worth will hold a town hall at Basswood Elementary Wednesday night at 6:30 for anyone who wants to share their concerns.

The school's principal, Tony Johnson, said in a post online that it will be an opportunity for city officials to receive feedback from the community in person and answer questions about what security measures the city has planned to keep students safe.