Balch Springs murder suspect's father arrested for allegedly hiding gun

The father of a suspect in a Balch Springs murder is now behind bars.

Juan Rivera, the father of murder suspect John Rivera, was arrested on Tuesday for tampering with evidence after he allegedly hid a gun used in the murder of 39-year-old Bertin Albarran.

Juan Rivera

On July 2, Albarran was shot and killed on Lake June Road and pushed out of a red Camaro after attending a house party, according to an arrest affidavit.

Murder suspect John Rivera turned himself in to police on Oct. 13.

John Rivera's uncle, Steven Alvarado, was previously arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence.

An arrest affidavit says that Alvarado had the victim's cell phone and keys to the Camaro.

Bertin Albarran

Later, cell phone tower data from Albarran’s phone minutes after he was murdered led police to a car wash off Elam Road in Pleasant Grove.

According to the affidavit, surveillance footage shows the Camaro pull up and John getting out of the driver’s seat.

John’s parents arrive nearly two hours later. His father, Juan, appears to pull a gun from the Camaro and "conceals it in his waistband."

Then, Rivera’s mother pulls an unknown object from the Camaro.

Earlier this month, investigators said Juan Rivera and his wife fled their home.

A tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charge is a third degree felony, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in a state prison if convicted.