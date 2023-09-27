Federal manhunt underway for Balch Springs murder suspect

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a North Texas man wanted for shooting and killing another man in Balch Springs nearly three months ago.

Authorities are looking for 22-year-old John Edward Rivera.

It's the first time anyone in law enforcement has acknowledged the murder or said they were looking for a suspect.

There’s a federal manhunt for this murder suspect. It’s unclear where he might be. It’s been months of agony for the victim’s family.

39-year-old Bertin Albarran was found shot to death on Lake June Road in Balch Springs on July 2, according to a Balch Springs police report.

Family members say he had been at a party a mile down the road to see a woman he was dating.

"You would never think someone could do that to a person," said Albarran’s sister, Consuelo Silva.

A murder warrant is issued for 22-year-old Rivera, according to the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

This week, the task force provided a photo of Rivera to FOX 4.

Rivera lives at the home where the party was held, according to the police report.

The U.S. Marshals are actively searching for Rivera, but it’s unclear where he’s been hiding out for nearly three months.

"They have destroyed our family," Silva said.

The lead investigating agency is the Balch Springs Police Department. It has been tight lipped about the murder.

It’s unclear what identified Rivera as the suspect or know a motive.

However, U.S. Marshals do say Albarran’s 2018 Chevy Camaro he borrowed from his sister was recovered in the area of the party.

"Never thinking he wasn’t going to make it home," Silva said.

Balch Springs PD has declined FOX 4’s multiple requests for interviews.

When asked, the department told FOX 4 it did not issue a press release on this murder investigation.

It’s common for police departments to issue press releases, oftentimes in the interest of public safety, with at least basic information for murder cases.

"We don’t understand. We don’t know why. We don’t understand. We’re trying to figure out why," Silva said.

Albarran’s family says the devastation of losing a loved one to murder is magnified when there are unanswered questions.

"It’s a lack of communication. And I know there’s evidence that they cannot expose to us for you know whatever reason," Silva said. "I don’t want another family, another mother to hurt like mine is because he’s gone."

The 39-year-old victim does not have a criminal history, according to a records search.

The 22-year-old suspect also does not have a criminal history.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force at (972) 978-1765.