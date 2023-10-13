Balch Springs murder suspect turns himself in to Dallas County Jail

A suspect in a Balch Springs murder has turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail on Friday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX 4.

Authorities have been looking for 22-year-old John Edward Rivera since July.

Rivera is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Bertin Albarran.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, after attending a house party on July 2, Albarran was shot and killed on Lake June Road and pushed out of a red Camaro he was borrowing from his sister.

Bertin Albarran

Rivera’s uncle, Steven Alvarado, was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence. He was released on bond.

Rivera's parents fled their home and have not been found, according to authorities.

A GPS tracking device on the Camaro led police to the home where the party was held. It’s where the suspect’s family lives.

Police found Alvarado in possession of Albarran’s cell phone and keys to the Camaro. Alvarado could not keep his story straight about how he got them.

Steven Alvarado

Later, cell phone tower data from Albarran’s phone minutes after he was murdered led police to a car wash off Elam Road in Pleasant Grove.

According to the affidavit, surveillance footage shows the Camaro pull up and John getting out of the driver’s seat.

John’s parents arrived nearly two hours later. His father appears to pull a gun from the Camaro and "conceals it in his waistband."

Then, Rivera’s mother pulls an unknown object from the Camaro.

According to the affidavit, Alvarado received a text message from John’s mother hours after the murder, reading, "Don’t say anything about the gun."

A tampering with evidence warrant is issued for Rivera's father.