Balch Springs murder suspect's parents have fled their home, investigators say

The parents of a man wanted for a murder in Balch Springs have fled their home.

Another family member was arrested, but his bond was set so low that he's already out of jail.

John Edward Rivera is wanted for killing another man in July. Federal investigators have evidence showing his family helped him escape.

Now, they're on the run, and the victim's family worries the man police just had in custody may take off as well.

Sisters of Bertin Albarran need answers. Authorities say a Balch Springs family at the center of his murder investigation is on the run.

"My brother’s not here. He doesn’t have a voice. He can’t say what happened, but they can," said Albarran’s sister, Consuelo Silva.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, after attending a house party on July 2, Albarran was shot and killed on Lake June Road and pushed out of a red Camaro he was borrowing from his sister.

"A very big part of our life is missing. How do we go on without him? We just can’t," Silva said.

John Edward Rivera is wanted for the murder. It’s unclear where he’s at.

Authorities say his parents, Juan Rivera and Kristie Alvarado, fled their home last Friday.

John Edward’s uncle, Steven Alvarado, was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence. He’s not the only one.

"How can you be wiping my brother’s blood off of the vehicle like nothing," Silva said.

A GPS tracking device on the Camaro led police to the home of the party. It’s where the suspect’s family lives.

Police found Alvarado in possession of Albarran’s cell phone and keys to the Camaro. Alvarado could not keep his story straight about how he got them.

Later, cell phone tower data from Albarran’s phone minutes after he was murdered led police to a car wash off Elam Road in Pleasant Grove.

According to the affidavit, surveillance footage shows the Camaro pull up and John getting out of the driver’s seat.

John’s parents arrive nearly two hours later. His father appears to pull a gun from the Camaro and "conceals it in his waistband."

Then, Rivera’s mother pulls an unknown object from the Camaro.

They all leave. John was driving the Camaro two and a half hours after he first arrived.

"You showing your son that this is okay to kill someone and just go help them clean? Like, you don’t do that," Silva said. "What kind of people are you?"

According to the affidavit, Alvarado received a text message from John’s mother hours after the murder, reading, "Don’t say anything about the gun."

"Put some more pressure and get them, somebody, to talk," Silva said.

Alvarado posted $1,500 bond on Saturday. His bond was set by Magistrate Judge Suzy Vanegas.

A tampering with evidence warrant is issued for Juan.